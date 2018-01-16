The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has begun monitoring the lifting of petroleum products from Gombe Depot to other states in the North East.

Hajiya Altine Sani, Gombe State Commandant, NSCDC, told newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday that the command was mandated to begin the assignment.

Sani said the aim was to ensure that the products arrived at the designated locations without diversion or any problem.

She said the exercise started on Monday and so far all the tankers that left Gombe arrived at their destinations safely.

“Even for those within Gombe metropolis, the exercise was successful, “ she said.

She said the command arrested eight persons with various offences, including some for construction of extra tanks in their vehicles capable of consuming 3,000 liters.

She further called on the general public to desist from committing such acts.

“We as security personnel will not relent; we will make sure perpetrators of such act face the wrath of the law.”