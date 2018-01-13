Electricity generated from gas power plants in the south of Nigeria for supply across the country would not be affected by a fresh burst on a section of the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured.

The NNPC, on Friday explained that routine gas supply to power generation plants linked to the ELPS would not be affected by the fresh fire incident that engulfed the line, adding that its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had directed that an alternative pipeline be re-streamed immediately to ensure gas supplies to the plants were not disrupted.

“Already, gas supply into the network via alternative sources has been ramped up ahead of ongoing repair works on the affected segment as directed by the GMD. The strategic Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System was affected by a fire at a segment along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of Thursday”, said the NNPC in a statement from its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja.

The NNPC stated that apart from being the main source of gas supply to some crucial power plants in the country, the ELPS feeds the West Africa Gas Pipeline System, and that it was initially impacted by a fire incident in the early weeks of January.

Meanwhile, statistics from the power sector team in the Office of the Vice President, disclosed that power generation had begun to come back up again following the initial generation loss that was caused by the earlier disruption in gas supplies from the ELPS.

According to the statistics, power generation on January 11, 2018, averaged 4,061 megawatts (MW), up by 43.46MW from the previous day.

It explained that 1004.4MW was however not generated due to unavailability of gas, while 738.4MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

Also, the data stated that 145MW was not generated due to unavailability of water, and the power sector lost an estimated N906 million within the period due to insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure, transmission infrastructure and water reserves.