The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Thursday in Abuja urged motorists not to engage in panic buying of any petroleum products.

A statement by the NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, assured motorists that the corporation had a robust stock of petrol.

According to the statement, the PMS stock was sufficient to serve the nation for more than 30 days.

”This plea comes on the heels of queues noticeable in some fuel stations, especially in Abuja.

”Motorists are advised to report any marketer selling above N145 per litre of petrol or hoarding the products to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) which is statutorily empowered to deal with such issues.

”DPR has offices located in all parts of the country and law enforcement agencies would mete out appropriate sanctions to operators of fuel stations who engage in hoarding or sell products above the recommended band,” Mr. Ughamadu said.

In another statement, Mr. Ughamadu said the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, had directed that repair works be carried out immediately on the Escarvos to Lagos Pipeline (ELP).

The pipeline, ruptured by an explosion today, Jan. 11, along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Dr Baru further directed that gas supply from other sources like Oben, Oredo, Sapele, Ughelli and Utorogu be stepped up to augment any shortfalls as repair works have commenced on the pipeline.

“The Escravos pipeline supplies gas to power plants, in addition to feeding the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

“It should be recalled that ELPS-C (downstream) of this pipeline was incinerated by a bush fire Jan. 2, at Abakila, in Ondo State, which has since been rectified and brought back to service,” Mr. Ughamadu said.

The earlier fire incident had affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States with subsequent shutdown of some power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1, 143MW.