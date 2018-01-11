The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, has directed that repair works be carried out immediately on the Escarvos to Lagos Pipeline.

The pipeline was ruptured by an explosion today, Jan. 11 along Egbokodo-Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Baru in a statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday, further directed that gas supply from other sources like Oben, Oredo, Sapele, Ughelli and Utorogu be stepped up to augment any shortfalls as repair works have commenced on the pipeline.

“The Escravos pipeline supplies gas to power plants, in addition to feeding the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

“It should be recalled that ELPS-C (downstream) of this pipeline was incinerated by a bushfire Jan. 2, at Abakila, in Ondo State, which has since been rectified and brought back to service,” Ughamadu said.

The earlier fire incident had affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States with the subsequent shutdown of some power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1, 143MW.