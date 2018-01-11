The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has taken upon itself to assist the DPR in clamping down on filling stations selling petroleum products above the recommended price of N145.

In the heat of the continuous fuel scaricty, the student body pointed out that some marketers have taken advantage of the situation thereby engineering scarcity and increment in the product.

According to Comrade Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye, the national Public Relations Officer of the association, members of the student body will start fishing out erring filling stations from Monday, January 15, 2018.

“One of the problems we have in this country is the characteristic selfishness and greed of the oppressors. Government alone cannot always be blamed as some members of the society glee as their fellow Nigerians languish in pain and suffering.

“It is saddening to see that some marketers of the essential commodity have taken advantage of the scarcity and engineered a long standing price hike. Some petrol stations in the Southwest metropolis and some other parts of the country have been reportedly selling above recommended pump price.

“From Monday, January 15, 2018, we will be clamping down on erring petrol stations. We implore members of the public and students to report these unscrupulous elements as we have vowed to seek redress and bring about modicum of sanity.

“Nigerians are oppressed and tired of all these. We urge petroleum retailers and marketers to be upright in their dealings and desist from the orchestrated scarcity causing our businesses so much discomfort.

“The operations will start from Ogun state and the second phase will be in Oyo before moving down to Lagos State,” he said.