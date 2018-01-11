The Ministry of Power said it would soon introduce a new policy, targeted at expanding electricity distribution in the nation.

In a statement, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola disclosed that there was a great need to increase the distribution of power nationwide.

He stated that the nation was blessed with additional 2, 000 megawatts, MW which cannot be distributed.

Fashola said that: “I also use the opportunity to call out to manufacturers to let us know where they are, how much power they need, and how we can connect you because we have 2000 MW of undistributed power.”

He disclosed that his ministry was working harder to provide adequate power to Nigerians, adding that prepared metres will also be provided to reduce the incidents of estimated billing.

“In the first few days of the new year we suffered a setback to our power supply which was caused by damage to the gas supply network around Okada.

‘’First, I want to repeat that gas is the fuel that most of the generation companies use to produce electricity and all of us have a stake in ensuring that they are not damaged.”