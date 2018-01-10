The Minister Of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the Western gas pipeline that got burnt last week has repaired and restored.

The gas pipeline supplies about six power Generation Companies (Gencos), and has a production capacity of 3,100 megawatts.

The Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) delivering gas to western based power stations was shut down last Tuesday after a fire incident at Okada in Edo state.

The cut in gas supply to the six GenCos caused a power blackout after the national grid collapsed with power generation falling from over 4,000Mega Watts to 0.50Mega Watts.

The minister announced here that the pipeline was restored on Sunday and that Olorunsogo GenCo in the axis had begun to receive gas.

On the Keffi transmission station, the Transmission Company Of Nigeria disclosed that the project was supported by the World Bank under Nigeria Electricity and Gas Improvement Project (NEGIP).

He said a 486 million dollar loan was secured to support government’s Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Project (TREP).

With the strengthening of existing transformers and power lines including the Lagos axis, under the TREP programme, an additional capacity of 3,000 Mega Watts is expected to be added to its current 7,000Mega Watt wheeling capacity in due time.