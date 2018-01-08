- Advertisement -

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has commenced the clearing of its network for improved electricity supply to its consumers in the southeast.

A statement on Monday in Enugu by the company’s Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said the clearance was to detect faults on its trunk lines.

Ezeh said that the company would also install additional 500 transformers before the end of January, adding that over 80 of the transformers had been deployed and commissioned.

“EEDC uses this opportunity to appreciate its esteemed customers for their support and understanding during 2017 and reassures them of its continued effort in ensuring a better customer experience in 2018,’’ he said.

Ezeh cautioned residents of the zone against indiscriminate bush burning during the dry season to avoid unsafe acts that could result to electrical accidents or fire outbreaks.

“There is need for them to stay safe and exercise care, especially as we have moved into extreme dry season,’’ he said.