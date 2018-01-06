- Advertisement -

Tonye Cole, executive director and co-founder, Sahara Group, says the company is committed to sustaining its growth and expansion across global markets through diversification, collaboration and innovation.

Cole made this known in the release of Sahara Group’s second sustainability report titled ‘Sustainability through synergy’.

The report highlights the company’s key investments, innovation in the power sector and its newly adopted supply chain efficiency strategy which is expected to create value across its various business operations.

Speaking on the report, Cole said the company’s future agenda would be driven by collaboration and diversification.

“We are delighted to be leading the charge for a paradigm shift that aligns business reporting in Africa with global best practice,” he said.

“Sahara continues to demonstrate how businesses can grow from humble beginnings to become conglomerates through diversification, collaboration, innovation and resilience.

“The Sahara story, since we commenced business in 2016 has been driven by creativity and an endless passion for daring the impossible.

“The 2016 sustainability report covers critical aspects of our business and we believe such reports are required to safeguard the future of African businesses and enhance their competitiveness globally.”

The report also documents Sahara Group’s acceptance into the vanguard board of the World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI).

According to the report, the company would partner PACI to “rebuild trust and integrity” in businesses with a major focus on Nigeria and Africa as a whole.