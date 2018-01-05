- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources in Bayelsa State on Friday sealed off some errant petrol stations in Yenagoa, the state capital, for selling above the government regulated price of N145 per litre of fuel.

Speaking to newmen during the exercise, The State Controller of Operations, DPR, Mrs. Ejiro Ofondu, said the exercise was to compel marketers not sell the product above the approved pump price.

It was observed that the DPR monitoring team visited many filling stations in the metropolis to ensure that marketers complied with the price regime of N145.

It was observed that apart from the NNPC mega filling station along Sani Abacha Expressway that sold Premium Motor Spirit for N143 per litre, other stations were found selling the product above the approved price of N145.

At Sobaz Filling Station at Ekeki in Yenagoa, the product was being sold at N210 per litre while at Ereboter Oil, along Swali Road in the state capital, the product was sold for N205.

However, the DPR compelled all the stations visited to sell at the normal price.

A filling station, Ido Oil Nigeria Limited, along Melford Okilo Expressway in Yenagoa was sealed off by the DPR monitoring team for refusing to sell at the government approved pump price of N145.

However, marketers, who spoke, bemoaned the development, describing as an aberration.

They described as unfair and injustice a situation whereby they bought the product at a higher price and be forced to sell at a lower price.

The Manager of Ereboter Oil, Mr. Ere Peters, said, “We are not getting these products from the NNPC. I got petrol from Warri depot at N198 per litre. How can we sell at N145?”

Also, the General Manager of Ebi Egrin and Sons Nigeria Limited, Mr. Austin Emmanuel, urged the government not to only be quick to enforce price but should try to know how the products were got.

“You can’t expect somebody to buy a product at a higher rate and sell at a lower price. This is not business. The government should do the needful to ensure that the products are available, ” he counselled.

But Ufondu, while commenting on marketers’ position, said, “Our duty is to regulate pump prices, we are not suppliers, we don’t stock oil.”