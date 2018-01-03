- Advertisement -

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is working hard to find a lasting solution to seasonal lapses in the availability of fuel in the country.

He gave this assurance after a crucial meeting at the Presidential Villa, with key players in the Petroleum sector, called by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to look into what caused a relapse after two years of maintaining fuel supply by this administration.

In reacting to promises made by President Buhari that those found guilty of hoarding products and contributing to the hardship of Nigerians would be punished, Kachikwu said that may be hard to accomplish in the face of lack of evidence.

And Oil marketers have denied accusations made by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC about a deliberate plot to hoard products.

They made this known after the meeting of key stakeholders at the Presidential Villa called by Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The marketers insist they had stopped importing fuel since October last year because it was not profitable for them.

Their inability to import, they said, led to a deficit of products in the country since NNPC alone could not meet demand.

It was agreed after deliberations that a committee would be set up to look at all sides and come up with a lasting solution.