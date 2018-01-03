- Advertisement -

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday monitored filling stations in Abuja to ensure that the limit of N145 was not exceeded.

Most filling stations visited maintained the N145 cap and there was no chaos in fuel stations with queues visited by officials of PPPRA.

Stations visited by the officials were all selling at N145 and affirmed that they were expecting petroleum products to complement what was available.

Among the 11 stations visited, the Oando Filling Station in Nyanya, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had more than 4,500 litres but was not selling to motorists.

The station Manager, Aminu Adejoh, claimed he had been selling since Jan. 1 and just stopped selling because he had run out of stock and was expecting more products.

Speaking To newsmen, Mr Lanre Oladele, the Head of the PPPRA monitoring team said the office had received reports of sale of petrol to buyers with jerry cans and was out to ensure that the right thing was being carried out.

“We will continue to step up activities, monitor those that have products and are refusing to sell. If we find more, we will do what we just did now – force them to sell to motorists.

“What the PPPRA is doing is to ensure that across the country, we have staff looking out for those who carry out sharp practices.

“We have reports from Lagos, Oyo, Port Harcourt and the far North that all our operatives are carrying out some activities.

“If we step it up, Nigeria will have products again be it in Owerri, Calabar, you should be able to buy at the regulated cap anywhere in Nigeria,’’ Oladele said.

Part of the functions of the PPPRA is to determine the pricing policy of petroleum products and regulate the supply and distribution of petroleum products.

The fuel queues, which began on Dec. 7, have all cleared in the FCT.