- Advertisement -

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) weekend strongly condemned RoboMicheal and the Nigerian army over what it described as forceful occupation of its secretariat in Bori, Ogoniland.

On December 27, 2017, two military tanks and about 10 trucks loaded with heavily armed soldiers took over the secretariat of MOSOP forcing their way into the main hall to provide backing for a meeting between RoboMicheal Oil Company and some Ogoni chiefs.

A statement by Fegalo Nsuke, MOSOP spokesman, said the organisation was “shocked that RoboMicheal, a strange company to the Ogoni people who claims to be the new operator of the Ogoni oilfields on its first visit to Ogoniland could only convey such a frightening and intimidating character reminiscent of the brutal years of General Sani Abacha, forcefully occupying our secretariat and depicting a strong determination to crush and kill any Ogoni opposition against its intents to resume oil production in the land”.

Indeed, RoboMicheal Limited “demonstrated its inhuman side and true personality signaling real danger to the peace and security of our people.

“The action of RoboMicheal smacks the return of military oppression in Ogoniland. We condemn this action of RoboMicheal and the penchant of the Nigerian authorities to deploy troops to repress the wishes of our people.”