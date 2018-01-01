- Advertisement -

The Gombe State field office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) forcefully supervised the sale of fuel at N145 per litre in filling stations, sealing six others across the state for offences bordering on selling above the official pump price as well as hoarding of products.

Abdullahi Abawa, Controller of Operations at the Gombe Field Office, said the department embarked on the operation to regulate the activities of fuel dispensation in order to reduce the hardships faced by commuters because of the lingering fuel scarcity.

Abawa told journalists that it is the responsibility of DPR to regulate activities in the oil business particularly now that there’s scarcity of fuel across the country and that was why they had to force some filling stations to open and directed the sale of the products to the public.

He accused oil marketers for the prevailing fuel scarcity saying the marketers do not help the situation as many have been involved in diversion as well as selling above the official pump price of N145 per litre.