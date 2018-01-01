- Advertisement -

Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, the new Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) Plc, has threatened to publish the names of anyone who engages in meter-bypass or any acts of energy theft in the mass media.

He spoke weekend in Lagos when he took the baton of the company’s leadership from its former CEO, Oladele Amoda, where he said the act would help deter people from engaging in the unwholesome practice.

“Our advice to such people is straightforward and simple. Change your ways or get disgraced or we will explore all legal options, including prosecution and naming and shaming in the media, to bring such saboteurs of our efforts to book.

“Let it be known that though the leadership of the Eko Disco has changed, the business, the market and our products remain the same, just like our goals,’’ he said.

Fadeyibi said that he would ensure that the right people are put in the right roles and equipped with the right tools, in order for the company to effectively meet the expectations of its customers.

“No business thrives when key players work without clear-cut direction about their destination.

“This is why we must set standards for all functions and roles, so we can know how we are faring in the realisation of our set goals.

“Our goal is to create more and more inclusive leaders and individuals that go above and beyond towards the realisation of our corporate goals. For business profitability to be attained, we must plan together, move together and succeed together,’’ he said.