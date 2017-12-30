- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday sealed six filling stations in Rivers State for diversion and hoarding of petroleum products, even as DPR disclosed that over 35 stations have received Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

The DPR team which was accompanied in the operation by operatives of Department of Security Service, DSS, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, also issued Notice of Penalty to Conoil filling station on Ikwoku Junction for under dispensing and hoarding of product.

Chinda Petroleum Limited, Jet Super Kiosk, Tonnino, Biddel, Restopark and MRS were shut for hoarding and selling a liter of petrol at N230.

This is just as the team forced Restopark, along Odili road, to dispense fuel to motorists that were present, before sealing off the premises for selling above the government approved pump price.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Controller, Ibani Frank-Briggs, who spoke to newsmen on the development expressed concerned that filling stations decided to inflict pains on Nigerians this yuletide.

Frank-Briggs confirmed that over 35 filling stations in the state on Thursday received petrol product yesterday, assuring residents of the state that DPR would not relent in its efforts to ensuring that the right thing was done in the petroleum industry.

The DPR Zonal Controller maintained that the nation had enough petrol and that the price remained the same as approved just as he accused the petroleum marketers of not being fair to members of the public.