Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has absolved the Federal Government of blames in the fuel crisis that rocked the country, saying greedy oil marketers made the Christmas celebrations bleak.

Baru, who was at the Presidential Villa on Friday to observe the Jumat prayers, said President Muhammadu Buhari has warned independent oil marketers against selling fuel products above the regulated price of N145.

He also acknowledged that the Federal Government has been subsidizing fuel products for marketers hence sees no reason why they should sell above the stipulated price.

According to Baru, NNPC sells fuel to oil marketers at N133.28 per litre and expects them to maintain the N145 per litre.

He also expressed satisfaction that the fuel scarcity has been brought under control,noting that filling stations in Lagos and Abuja now dispense the product within few minutes.

He said,”I am happy to report that we have tamed the monster that reared its head as a result of the rumored price increase about three weeks ago.

“Fortunately that rumour instigated a lot of marketers to be very greedy and they decided that their fellow citizens should not enjoy the Christmas holiday and New Year with ease and decided to profiteer starting by hoarding and diversion of products.

“At the beginning I did address the press, telling the world that we have sufficient products that will last us 30 days through the New Year into January but because the marketers wanted to inflict harm and pains on fellow citizens, they decided to hoard products, divert them and in some cases even smuggle products out of the country.

“This has been tamed by the actions we took and I personally led the war around Abuja and other teams led the war in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“As of this morning, I have gone round the Abuja metropolis and I have seen that the queues have reduced significantly to almost normal level and few motorists that I heard speaking on morning programme concerning what I have seen said they have not spent up to 30 minutes to fuel their cars.

“So the monster has been tamed in Lagos, the situation has been brought into normalcy as far as two days ago and we are also achieving the same thing in all other cities.

“I promise that we have sufficient products that will last us for the next 30 days and we keep bringing in 50% over and above our normal consumption into the country. And vessels have been lined up, at the moment I have eight vessels discharging products at various ports around the country. So Nigerians should enjoy the New Year and that Mr. President’s directive and guidance which has been very helping has been executed and normalcy has returned.

“Those marketers that have hidden products in odd locations you better bring them out and sell to the public at N145 per liter maximum. If NNPC sold it to you at N133.28, you have sufficient margin within that ambit to be able to supply and sell to the public at maximum N145 per liter.

“The NNPC are selling at N143 per litre so you should be able to sell at N145 per litre. If you go above that, the regulator, DPR and PPPRA with the support of law enforcement agencies particularly the civil defence, will make sure that the products are confiscated and given free to the public.

“This is the directive that we are working on by Mr. President and is being executed to the letter. Bring them out and sell these products, we don’t have any shortage and we are making massive loadings. Normally we should be able to have 850 trucks to satisfy the national consumption but as at yesterday we loaded 1,750 trucks to go around the country. So we will continue massive load out until we reached the former position whereby all the stations will have products and truck siding”.

On the legal actions to be taken against fraudulent marketers, he said the law enforcement agencies have been quite cooperative in apprehending dubious marketers.

“We have met with the law enforcement agencies particularly with civil defence who have helped us to mop up those people selling in Jerry cans and have also helped us to mop out some of the cars that have extra tanks at least within Abuja and environs and around the country.

“The legal action is to apprehend the culprits first and then take them to the courts within the time limit that is speculated.

While clearing the speculations about subsidy, the NNPC boss said,”What I am saying is that the landing cost as should be sold in the pump without under-recovery should be N171.40, however Mr. President has directed that we should maintain all the parameters to ensure that it is sold at N145 per litre. And that is why we are selling at depot at N133.28″.