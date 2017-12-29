- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 8 filling stations in Gusau for allegedly selling petrol above N145 and dispensed 8,000 litres of the product free of charge to motorists.

The Operations Controller in charge of DPR field office, Gusau, Mr Ango Haruna, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Friday after surveillance patrol to some filling stations in Gusau on Friday.

The Controller also said that the department, from Monday to Friday, sealed the stations in the state over various offences.

He said the department would also dispense 8,000 litres of petrol belonging to one of the sealed stations Sanusi IBS Nigeria Limited, Gusau, and would be given to motorists free of charge.

He said the station had been operating against DPR rules and regulations.

“We have warned the owner of this filling station three times this week over selling of the commodity, but he refused to comply with the federal directives.

“Because in a situation like this we don’t want to seal a filling station, especially on a high way like this but we have no option than to seal it because of it’s level of offences.

“We received different reports from members of the public that the station was selling the fuel at N230 per litre. when we came, the filling station operators stopped selling the commodity and told us that it had finished,” he said.

“But we discovered that they have 8,000 litres of fuel, therefore, we are going to give the product free of charge to motorists who have been here for hours,” he added.

According to him, the station will be sealed until further noticed.

“The DPR is responsible for ensuring effective distribution and sales of fuel and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that filling station owners comply with the DPR rules and regulations.”

NAN reported that most of the filling stations owned by the independent marketers in the state were shut down while only stations owned by major marketers were dispensing the product.

The department, recently sanctioned 10 stations in the state for selling the commodity above government official price.