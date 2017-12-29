- Advertisement -

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tam David-West, has blamed the fuel scarcity on corruption and fraud in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said that the fuel crisis around the country was self made, stating that buying of fuel at a dollar price in the country was very stupid.

According to him, the only way to solve fuel crisis is to ensure transparency and integrity in our leaders.

He said “Why should the NNPC buy crude oil at dollar price? Is dollar Nigeria’s currency? It is like a fisherman telling his wife to buy fish from the market so that they can eat.

“It is as stupid as that. This is the fraud and corruption going on in NNPC.

“What we need now is good leadership, transparency and good management. And that is the only way out of this recurring fuel crisis.

”What we need is good management and integrity. We have good people and very competent hands, but we must put the interest of the country at heart not that of yourself.

“You cannot love yourself and love Nigeria at the same time. If you want to serve your country, you must first purge yourself of personal interest, then we will have less problems in this country.”

Tam West added that fuel subsidy in the country was a make-believe, which does not exist.

“People are suffering. I read it in the papers that fuel is selling above N200 per litre. It is criminal. Fuel belongs to the country, why should the country suffer?

“I said it that there is nothing like fuel subsidy but they made him (Buhari) to believe that they are removing subsidy. How can you remove what does not exist?” He added.