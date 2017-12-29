- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday said about 42 firms have bided for the rehabilitation of its Information Technology Division (ITD) Centres in Abuja.

Mr. Danladi Inuwa, the Group General Manager, Information Technology Division of NNPC, Mr. Danladi Inuwa made this disclosure during the bid opening at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Represented at the occasion by Mr. Muhammadu Usman, the General Manager, Core IT Infrastructure of the Corporation, Inuwa said the eventual winners would rehabilitate the corporation’s IT Centres in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kaduna and Warri.

A statement from NNPC quoted Inuwa as saying that NNPC was desirous of engaging reputable and competent IT firms that could rehabilitate its critical assets.

The statement hinted that this would enable it to provide a conducive IT working condition for its various stakeholders and members of staff to ensure unimpeded operations and efficient service delivery.