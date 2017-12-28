- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that the issues of long fuel queues and petrol scarcity across the country will disappear by the weekend.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance on Wednesday while addressing reporters in Abuja.

According to him, NNPC is winning the war and putting in place adequate measures to ensure the product is easily accessible to the people in all parts of the country.

“I promise by weekend, most of the abrasions we’ve been noticing will disappear. You could see that we are winning the war,” Baru said.

“The (fuel) queues have significantly subsided in Abuja; In Lagos, they’ve almost become none existent and, of course, we are pushing it to the other cities as well as to the hinterlands.”