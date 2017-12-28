- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday, sealed up 10 filling stations in different parts of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, following tip off that they were hoarding and selling petrol above the approved pump price of N145.

The enforcement took place in Akobo, Ashi, Apata, Olorundaba, among other areas.

Some of the filling stations sealed include Kesbash Oil Nigeria Limited, Swort Oil & Gas, Oduwoye Global Services Ltd, JOSFRAD International Venture, Roylab International Venture and Baley Nigeria Limited.

DPR Deputy Controller (Operations), Oyo State, Sadiq Ibrahim, who led the team told reporters that the essence of the monitoring was to check hoarding and price hike.

Ibrahim said: “Those filling stations caught hoarding the product will be charged for hoarding, while those who were selling above pump price will also be sanctioned. “This is because government has not increased pump price. What we have been able to do is to compel those hoarding to sell to the public at pump price and later seal them,’’ he said.