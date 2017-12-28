- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that it has no plan to increase the fuel pump price from N145.

In a statement, the Group General Manager in the Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the corporation will continue to maintain the ex–depot price of N133.28/litre which guarantees the pump price not exceeding the N145 per litre capped by the government.

Ughamadu also added that the Corporation had planned to supply 1.2billion litres of the white products in January 2018, about 40million litres of Petrol per day, adding that ordinarily, Nigeria consumes over 700 trucks (about 27million – 30million) litres per day.