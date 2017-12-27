- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Kogi state, has sealed five filling stations in Lokoja for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government regulated price of N145 per litre.

The operations controller of DPR in Kogi state, Amos Jokodola, who ordered the sealing while inspecting all the filling stations to assess the level of compliance and sales of the product, expressed disappointment over the attitude of some fuel dealers that had been floating the government price.

According to him, many of the filling stations were discovered to have hoarded petroleum in their underground tanks.

He said, “Imagine, some filling stations have enough fuel but they choose not to sell to a customer, we coming round the stations to force them to sell at government price.

“The five stations we sealed up have fuel and sell above government price while some saw us coming and closed their fuel station. We will continue to monitor them until they comply and make the petrol available to motorist to buy”

He, however, warned that petroleum dealer that goes against regulations would be sanctioned, adding that DPR would not hesitate to seal any erring fuel station in the state.

While urging motorists and tricyclists in the state to display orderliness in order to get the fuel at government price, the organisation warned filling stations owners to desist from reserving petrol for people without the concert and approval of the regulating body.