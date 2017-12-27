- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, on Wednesday said the oil marketers were hoarding the petroleum products coming into the country.

DPR Head, UpStream, Mr. Ogbe Nicholas, made the assertion during the Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, monitoring exercise in Warri and its environs.

Nicholas stated that the DPR as part of its responsibilities in regulating the oil and gas sector is monitoring the the filling stations in the Warri.

He noted that the DPR has also closed down several erring filling stations selling above approved pump price.

Nicholas assured Nigerians that the current fuel scarcity in the country will come to an end before the new year.

“Am sure this scarcity will come down before new year because NNPC and other agencies are bringing more products”, he said.

“Government is doing everything possible to allow products come in as soon as possible. We are not sleeping.

“We have told customers, if anybody is selling above pump price, as soon as you let us know, we have everything it takes to go and monitor the filling stations. Just relax, before new year, the situation will come down.”

The Head, Downstream, Engr. Anyanwu Ignatius lamented that oil marketers were not cooperating with regulatory agencies.

“I will like the marketers to be honest with their business. Do not buy above Depot price.”

Delta State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu condemned fuel situations engaging in hoarding and called on the Management of NNPC to rise up to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Comrade Ikeogwu, who charged the DPR to strengthen its surveillance team and ensure that there is regular enforcement exercise, also expressed dismay at filling stations selling above pump price.

Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a phone chat said there has been lifting of petroleum products from the Warri depot.

He accused the marketers of hoarding the products just as he assured Nigerians that the NNPC is doing its best to cushion the effects of the scarcity.

Ughamadu noted that it was in this vein the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru ordered all NNPC outlets to open to the public twenty four hours daily.