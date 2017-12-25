- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he expects the fuel queues to be over within the next few days.

Osinbajo said this after holding a meeting with some major oil marketers in Lagos state.

Although details of the meeting were not revealed, Osinbajo said government would continue to engage marketers to ensure that “this sad episode is not repeated”.

“Held a meeting with the major Oil marketers this morning. Within the next few days, we expect the fuel queues to be eliminated,” Osinbajo tweeted

“We will continue to engage the marketers so this sad episode is not repeated.”

Osinbajo had earlier paid surprise visits to Oando filling station in Lekki and Hayden Petrol station, Victoria Island, lamenting the effect of the scarcity in a festive period.

“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,” Osinbajo had said.

“This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year.

“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon.”

The scarcity has been on for over 10 days, with many passing the night at filling stations just to get fuel.

Government has blamed the situation on marketers.