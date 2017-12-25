- Advertisement -

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has said that long queues at petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun states will soon disappear.

According to IPMAN, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has flooded the Ejigbo depot with Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

IPMAN said that the Ejigbo depot supplies no fewer than 900 filling stations in Lagos.

The IPMAN chairman in Lagos State, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Balogun said the NNPC had now increased daily supply to Ejigbo from six trucks to 80 and has even promised to increase the supply.

He said, “Before the fuel crisis, the NNPC was supplying our members only six trucks daily, but since about five days now, the corporation has increased the supply to 80 trucks per day and promised to increase the supply.

“Our members and the NNPC staff are now working 24 hours daily to ensure that fuel circulates all over Lagos and Ogun State regularly,” the statement quoted Balogun as saying on Sunday.

“The NNPC has repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply to the public. The situation now is that the fuel scarcity in Lagos and Ogun state will end within the next few days. Members of the public are advised to stop panic buying of fuel and storing petroleum products in their homes which could cause fire disaster.”

“The NNPC has promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide,” he added.