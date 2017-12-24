- Advertisement -

Some residents of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, have decried the continued scarcity and increasing pump price of petrol in the city.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Calabar that the current situation was badly affecting this year’s Christmas celebration in the city.

Godfrey Johnson said the scarcity and increased pump price of the product was not in the interest of the common man.

Johnson said: “It is unfortunate that we are witnessing this kind of problem during the Christmas period.

“It is not a good time to witness increase in pump price of petrol.

“A lot of people planned to travel home for Christmas celebration and here in Calabar we have a carnival.

“With a problem like this, many will find it difficult to enjoy the season.”

Johnson urged government to do whatever possible to address the situation.

Grace Archibong described the scarcity as a setback to the 2017 Calabar Carnival as well as the Christmas celebration in the city.

Archibong said: “This will definitely affect the carnival.

“It will restrict the movement of those wanting to come to Calabar and even those of us resident here.”

NAN reports that transport fares in an around the city have continued to increase as a result.

Taxis now take N100 for a drop instead of N50, while the costs for special drops have also increased, depending on the distance.

Also, a litre of petrol now sells for between N190 and N200 in petrol stations, while it sells for between N250 and N300 at the black market.