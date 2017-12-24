- Advertisement -

As fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, many filling stations in Kaduna have remained closed as a result of non-availability of the commodity.

The scarcity has forced motorists to patronise black marketers who sell the product between N300 and N350 per litre.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at different black market spots on the outskirts of the city.

Fuel scarcity has also led to an increase in the price of transport fares, with passengers paying between N1,700 and N2,000 to Abuja, a journey that cost N1,500 before scarcity.

Residents have been lamenting about the current hardship, with many calling on the government to find a solution.

Those who spoke to newsmen said they wondered why there is always scarcity and increase in the price of fuel during Christmas seasons.

According to a community leader in Kamazo, “Since the fuel increase, we have been faced with a hike in transportation fares. Normally, from Kasuwa to Kamazo, we pay N100 but now it is N250 per drop causing an increase in the price of food items.

“We are battling with serious economic problems in this area. No money, people are losing their jobs, there is increase in kidnapping and youth unemployment. And now we are dealing with fuel scarcity again.”

Amos Jagaba appealed to residents to be patient as this is a trying period for all Nigerians.

A filling station owner who spoke to newsmen disclosed that some of the filling station owners were not “adequately engaged” in the distribution system of petroleum products and the resultant effect is the current crisis in the distribution of fuel.

He said the sudden scarcity was as a result of a breakdown in the distribution chain where members were allegedly boycotted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) retail to service other markets and outlets.

“The fastest way out of this present predicament is for NNPC Retail to revert to what they have always used to work the magic in times like these,” he said.

“That is using my members across the country (NNPC affiliate stations) because we are strategically located nationwide.

“Concentrating supply on the NNPC Mega stations cannot make any serious impact on consumers at this time of scarcity.”

He called on Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, to instruct NNPC to supply more products to the NNPC retail to service affiliate stations.