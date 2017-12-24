- Advertisement -

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has cautioned residents of the Southeast geo-political zone against indiscriminate and uncoordinated bush burning that might affect electricity installations in the area, especially during the Yuletide.

A statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by the Head of Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, also urged EEDC customers to avoid unsafe acts that could result in electrical accident or fire outbreaks, which most times could be attributed to carelessness.

Ezeh stated, “We are concerned about the well-being of our customers and feel that at this festive period, there is need to advise them to stay safe and exercise care, especially as we have moved into the dry season.”

According to him, the company had put measures in place to efficiently distribute energy allocation and ensure that customers enjoy good supply during this Yuletide period.

“EEDC has embarked on massive trace clearing of its network to ensure supply is not interrupted. In addition, out of over 500 transformers approved by Management of EEDC to be commissioned before the end of January, 2018; over 80 have been deployed and commissioned in various locations within the South East”, he further said.

“EEDC uses this opportunity to appreciate its esteemed customers for their support and understanding during the year and reassured them of its continued effort in ensuring a better and enjoyable customer experience in 2018.

“EEDC wishes its esteemed customers a happy and memorable Christmas and New Year celebrations; and at the same time encourages them to stay well and safe during the festive period,’’ he concluded.