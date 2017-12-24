- Advertisement -

Oil marketers on Saturday commenced the loading of about 66 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, from their various depots in Lagos for onward distribution to all parts of the country.

It was gathered that the loading would continue until Christmas Day and that queues by motorists at filling stations would disappear within the next one week.

The Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Obafemi Olawore, said that the products being loaded at the depots in Lagos were imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

He stated that it was wrong for the NNPC and other regulatory bodies to allege that marketers were hoarding and diverting petrol. He noted that the commodity was grossly in short supply before Saturday.

Olawore said, “It is correct that loading of products is ongoing at some depots. What I don’t want to hear is when they say (we are) hoarding, because we don’t have products to hoard. But now they are giving us products and we are loading. We will load even on Christmas Day.”

MOMAN comprises major oil dealers such as Total, Forte Oil, Oando, MRS, among others.

He said, “Currently we are taking delivery of 27 million litres, to be followed by another 39 million litres. And nobody is increasing the pump price of petrol. Nobody is also contemplating that. What PENGASSAN (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria) said was wrong.

- Advertisement -

“Tell them (PENGASSAN) that you spoke with me and that the statement is wrong. Nobody is contemplating price increase. The problem is that there was shortage of supply but currently, the NNPC is bringing in vessels and we are working with them collaboratively and we are trucking out. We hope that very soon the situation will be brought to normal.”

The NNPC also announced on Saturday that it had intensified efforts to supply the market with petrol and other products.

It stated that six major marketers were loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward delivery to all parts of the country.

It said the supplies were mostly from cargoes of PMS imported by the NNPC which were berthing daily and were being made to discharge their products immediately to address supply hiccups.

“Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding products as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters,” the corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

This is coming as the Department of Petroleum Resources declared on Saturday that depot owners who divert products or sell above the regulated ex-depot price would pay up to N20m as fine.