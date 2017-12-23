- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday sealed six filling stations in Ilorin metropolis and Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state for hoarding fuel and other sundry offences.

Worried by the impact of fuel scarcity on the people of Kwara State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed also approved the constitution of a task force on the control and sale of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who made this known in a statement said that the fuel crisis had reached a disturbing dimension as only a negligible number of filling stations in the State now have and sell the product.

Alhaji Gold noted that in order to arrest the situation and to prevent further hardship on the people, it became expedient for the State government to set up a task force to monitor the unwholesome activities of hoarders and black marketers that have aggravated the problem.

The sealed stations are Golden Mother Filling Station, Agbabiaka, Ilorin, Korrect Petroleum, Agbabiaka, Ilorin, Haflum Filling Station, Baboko, Ilorin, Lakeside Filling Station, Lagos Road, Ilorin, NNPC Retail Station, Okoolowo, Ilorin and Alhaji M. Oyetunji Filling Station, Ajase-Ipo.