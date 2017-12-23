- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, accused petroleum marketers of hoarding and diversion of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, thereby fuelling the scarcity of the commodity across the country.

Speaking in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Abuja office of the DPR, Mr. Mohammed Saidu, stated that from its inspection, a number of petrol stations were found to be engaged in sharp practices and wee sanctioned.

He said the petrol stations, mostly in Abuja, were found to have diverted petrol supplied to them by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, the downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for sale to the public.

Specifically, he explained that shortly after the DPR concluded its recent round of inspections on petrol stations in Abuja and its environs, about about 129,000 litres of petrol were found to have been diverted by marketers within Abuja region, while a combined fine of N30.5 million were levied on three of such stations to be paid into the Treasury Single Account, TSA, of the Federal Government.

He said, “When we went out today, we discovered some stations have actually diverted products and they take products to filling stations, discharge one or two compartments in the presence of the officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and thereafter take the products somewhere else.