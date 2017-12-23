- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources on Thursday, sealed off a filling station belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation along Trans-Woji Slaughter Road area of Port Harcourt for hoarding about 40,000 litres of premium motor spirit.

Dissatisfied with the sharp practices among petroleum marketers, DPR also penalised two other filling stations, EBZ Oando along Okuru Road area of Trans-Amadi in Port Harcourt and Oando filling station.

The two filling stations were selling petrol above the approved pump price and under-dispensing fuel to consumers.

While the NNPC filling station was sealed, the other two were issued copies of a document known as Notice of Penalty.

Port Harcourt Zonal Controller of DPR, Dr. Ibani Frank-Briggs, said the agency decided not to seal off the other two erring stations due to the adverse effect it would have on the motorists and other fuel users.

However, the DPR zonal controller the management of EBZ filling station to revert selling petrol at the N145 official price as against the N195 per litre they sold the product before DPR officials, who were on surveillance came in.

Frank-Briggs said, “We will penalise them for selling above recommended pump price and also for under dispensing. We have given them a notice of penalty. They will come to our office and pay the penalty to government.

“We cannot shut them down because the masses will be affected, but we have ordered them to start selling at N145 per litre.”

But at the NNPC filling station, the manager, who did not identify himself, stated that they only had 400 litres of fuel as reserve.

Contrary to the manager’s claim, the DPR controller explained that his records indicated that the filling station took delivery of 40,000 litres of petrol on Thursday.

Frank-Briggs specifically said the erring filling station was deliberately hoarding fuel to the detriment of the masses.

“We are sealing off this station because we have on record that they received 40,000 litres of PMS yesterday and we cannot find the 40,000litres. So, they will have to explain to us what happened to the fuel, whether they diverted it or they are hoarding it.

“We have made our stance clear to members of the public that they should not engage in panic buying. We have enough products; some marketers are not doing the right thing because they are hoarding the products.

“We have been able to sanction three; we sealed one and told the other two to come to our office,” he added.