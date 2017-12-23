- Advertisement -

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kebbi State has ordered seven fueling stations in Birnin Kebbi to reverse their pump price from 175 Naira to the official price of 145 Naira or face stiff sanctions.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the inspection exercise, the team leader of DPR and the Head of Health Safety Environment, Sanusi Umar, said that the aim of the outing is to reduce the pains being experience by residents.

He explained further that they would ensure to checkmate the irregularities of the oil markers and ensure they meet the government’s directive by making fuel available in the state.

“This is a continuous exercise and if we discover that they return their fuel pumps to 175 Naira again, the station would be sealed,” he said.