The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged Nigerians to stop panic buying of Petroleum products as it had 21 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

A statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Tuesday in Abuja, it said the 21 day sufficiency of petrol translated into 750million litres of the white product.

It noted that the NNPC had also increased the amount of PMS truck supplies to cities across the country, with Abuja receiving additional 100 trucks of petrol from its normal 70 trucks daily supply.

“ Lagos is being supplied 300 trucks of petrol daily.

The PMS stock is also boosted by supplies from Port Harcourt Refinery as well as Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company which are autonomous business units of the Corporation,’’ it said

It added that with the call-off of the warning strike by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday, NNPC wishes to assure motorists that normalcy would soon be restored in all parts of the country.

The Corporation further urged motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying.

It also warned marketers not to engage in hoarding as defaulters would be prosecuted.