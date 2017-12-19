- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has sealed six filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The acting Sokoto Zonal Controller, Alhaji Nura Kamba, disclosed this, in Sokoto, on Tuesday, in an interview.

Kamba said the offences committed by the filling stations included selling above the pump price of N 145 per litre, alleged diversion, security issues, as well as lack of neatness.

He also said that four among the axed filing stations were in Sokoto State, while two were in Kebbi State.

It was gathered that five of the closed filling stations were owned by independent petroleum marketers, while one belonged to a major marketing firm.

According to Kamba, all the filling stations that were indicted in selling petrol above pump price were fined N100,000, per pump and were later reopened.

Similarly, all the filling stations sealed for alleged diversion were only reopened after they were forced to return the products to their stations for sale to the motorists.

The acting Controller, however, acknowledged that there was a shortfall in the supply of petrol products in the country.

For instance, he said that an average of only three trucks were now supplied to Sokoto city daily, as against an average daily demand of about 18 trucks in the metropolis.

Kamba also promised that officials of the DPR would sustain their routine checks and raids to filling stations to ensure that the motorists get the product to buy.

He also vowed to sanction any filling stations found wanting in its operations, so as not to cheat the unsuspecting motorists.