The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday stated that its monitoring team together with security agencies set up to rapidly end remnants of petroleum products supply gaps in parts of the country has discovered 144 trucks that were not streamed by some marketers in Kano.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, said the products were meant to feed Kano and its environs, adding that the resurfaced trucks had been sent to discharge their products at the designated locations.

According to the NNPC, of the 144 trucks discovered, 26 were scheduled for Katsina, while 118 trucks were made to discharge their products in Kano and its environs.

To this end, the NNPC warns marketers across the country to desist from acts that may heighten supply gaps noticeable in a few remaining parts of the country, stating that security agencies have been detailed to go on the trail of any marketer who may be hoarding products.

It also noted that its monitoring team after combing Abuja had affirmed that fuel queues had disappeared in the Federal Capital City.