- Advertisement -

The Campaign for Democracy has warned the Federal Government against increasing the pump price of petrol, noting that Nigerians would be mobilised to resist any attempt to do so.

It also said that any further increase would worsen the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

A statement by its President and Secretary General respectively, Messrs Baku Abdul and Ifeanyi Odli, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore any pressure to increase the price of fuel.

The statement reads: ‘’The Campaign for Democracy cautions the federal government of Nigeria not to device any antics to increase the price of fuel again. Such attempt will indisputably spark off mass action that will be too cumbersome for President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail.

- Advertisement -

‘’It is very sad that despite the promise before the last increment that the federal government will not increase the fuel price, those at the helms of affairs are working on another increment. In some parts of the country, queues have surfaced at the fuel stations, making Nigerians to buy the products at exorbitant prices.

“The CD wants to warn that any attempt to cause another hardship in the country through the increment in the pump price will be vehemently, heatedly and passionately opposed. Let it be known that Nigerians can no longer withstand any wicked leader irrespective of his ethnic background.

“Our silence over the years is not a sign of a conquered people but we felt that there was need to make democracy work. Nigerians are fed up. They are in chains, pains and agonies, which have been attested to by one of the APC governors, Mr. Rochas Okorocha.”