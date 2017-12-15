- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Friday, said it had sanctioned 10 petrol filling stations, in Zamfara, for selling fuel above official pump price.

Acting Controller of the department in Gusau, Saleh Audu, told newsmen, in Gusau.

Audu said DPR had visited 35 filling stations across the state in the past one week and discovered that 10 out of the stations were selling fuel above N145 per litre.

He said three others were penalised for violating rules and regulations of the department.

He advised motorists to support the department to enable it carry out its duty effectively.

“Members of the public should assist us with information on malpractices by owners of filling stations that sell fuel above official pump price, under dispensation, hoarding and diversion, among others.”

The Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Gusau Depot Branch, Alhaji Sirajo Kamba, however, said that the increase in pump price followed unilateral decision by private depots to increase price of the commodity.

“Most of the stations selling above official price are getting it from private depots. We got the product at between N144 and N145 per liter from such depots as against N133 directed by the government.

“We cannot run at a loss. We have been calling on the Federal Government to investigate and address these issues,’’ he said.

“Members of IPMAN are law abiding, we are ready to cooperate with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that fuel supply has improved.