- Advertisement -

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, on Thursday promised Nigerians that the fuel scarcity in some parts of the country will end in 48 hours.

According to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Kachikwu made the promise during the meeting of the council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Obaseki quoted the Minister as saying that there was enough fuel in the nation’s strategic reserves.

- Advertisement -

“We discussed the issue of fuel supply. As you know, there has been challenges of fuel supply in the country.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources assured council that within the next 48hours, fuel supply will be restored nationwide because there is enough fuel in our strategic reserves.

“He said the ministry has released fuel from these reserves and it expects distribution will reach all parts of the country within the next 48 hours,” the Governor stated.