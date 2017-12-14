- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated that its adoption of a 24-hour depot and retail services cleared the fuel queues in Abuja, Lagos and many states across the country.

NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and Chairman of the NNPC Special Task Force on Fuel Monitoring, Dr. Victor Babatunde Adeniran, made this disclosure to newsmen after an on-the-spot monitoring of NNPC Retail stations and those of Major and Independent Marketers in Abuja.

Adeniran said the Corporation would always keep faith with its mandate of ensuring energy sufficiency, adding that the corporation has taken adequate measures to normalize products supply situation in the country.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Managing Director of PPMC, Mr. Umar Ajiya, said the NNPC took delivery of two cargoes on Wednesday with 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

He added that the corporation was expected to take delivery of a minimum of one cargo per day going forward.

He said the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) personnel had been deployed to all the depots across the country to ensure that petroleum products were sold at the official price to petroleum marketers to avoid any shock in supply of petroleum products.