While fuel scarcity seems to have eased in some cities across the country, fuel consumers in Abuja have decried the persistent long queues in the Federal Capital Territory, accusing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of irrational distribution of products.

Some filling stations were already selling products above the pump price, so many others were locked, while there were long queues at the few that opened.

Though the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had mandated the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, to find lasting solution to the crisis before last weekend, consumers at the country’s capital city lamented that the situation has continued to affect their productivity and man-hour.

A commercial motorist, who identified himself as Eze Chukwu said he bought the products at the rate of N170 per litre and was forced to increase cost of transportation by about 20 per cent.

“Government is lying to us. We are seeing queues everywhere yet they insist that there is fuel,” Chukwu said.

Indeed, some motorists said they were forced to buy fuel at N300 per litre from black marketers to keep their daily operations running.

Another motorists Amos Pama, said he resorted to buying fuel at midnight as the situation worsens.

NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said normalcy would return to the city going by the intervention by the corporation.

‘The queues in Lagos have been cleared and the GMD has directed that more products should be pump to Abuja. In a matter of today or tomorrow normalcy will return to Abuja, he said.’’

The Spokesperson for the Department of Petroleum Resources, Muhammed Seidu, did not pick his call nor responded to his messages.