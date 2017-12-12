- Advertisement -

In a bold move to halt frequent scarcity of petroleum products in the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), may have concluded plans to establish its own refinery and oil tank field in the country.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Abdullahi Sanusi Fari, made this known to the press, in a telephone interview, while reacting to the current severe fuel crisis in several parts of the country, including Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

Engr. Fari explained that when the proposed oil tank field and refinery project is executed, it will have tremendous economic effects like ensuring regular availability and stabilising the prices of petroleum products throughout the federation.

Fari also disclosed that the project would create several employment opportunities for jobless Nigerians, apart from making the products available and affordable to all, adding that IPMAN would boast of adequate storage facilities for imported products, pending the completion of its refinery.

The IPMAN boss said a former president of the association, Alhaji Iron Baba, initially took the first steps towards the establishment of the refinery but did not actualise the project before his tenure expired.

Fari, however, maintained that his administration placed top priority on the venture due to the salutary effects it would have on the nation’s economy and wellbeing of the masses.

On the leadership dispute within the top echelon of the association, Fari explained that he emerged as the authentic national president through due process under the IPMAN’s 1997 constitution (as amended) which prescribed three-year-tenure of office for its president.

He expatiated that the past leadership of the association, headed by Mr. Lawson Obazi, assumed office on March 23, 2014, and its tenure expired on March, 2017, before he (Fari) was duly inaugurated as the incumbent president.

He vehemently emphasised that there was no factions in IPMAN except the activities of some he described as disgruntled elements who he alleged were fanning embers of discord. He, however, cautioned the trouble makers to retrace their steps, since IPMAN had no room for lawlessness and impunity.