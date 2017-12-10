- Advertisement -

THE Oyo State Government has announced that all necessary arrangements are being put in place to generate more electricity through the Independent Power Project (IPP), confirming that it has sought the approval of the National Energy Regulation Commission (NERC), to generate 2000Mw embedded power.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Wasiu Dauda, made the disclosure during a meeting with the Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), at IBEDC office headquarters in Ibadan at the weekend.

Mr Dauda stated that the state government is poised to proffer a lasting solution to the challenge of power generation shortfall in the state in order to improve the social and economic growth of individuals, corporate organisations, the state and the country at large.

The Commissioner explained that the analysis of the energy needs of the state revealed that Oyo State requires about 1265MW, adding that the State Government has requested for the approval of the National Energy Regulation Commission (NERC), to generate 2000MW embedded power.

He stated that the State Government is already having fruitful discussions with Messrs Diversified Global Eco-Energy (DGE), and efforts are in top gear to kick-start the project using Ibadan North and South West Local Government as a pilot scheme with a total of 100MW.

According to him, Ibadan North Local Government is chosen to represent the residential client template of the scheme while Ibadan South West Local Government represents the industrial client template, pointing that a total of 50MW is intended to be provided for each of the Local Government Area chosen as a pilot scheme.

“DGE has agreed to finance the cost of the equipment, however, the company requires a sovereign guarantee of the state government. To consummate the actualization of this noble project, a special Project Entity (SPE), consisting of DGE, Oyo State Government and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), will have to be formed,” he said.

Mr Dauda noted that the intention of the State Government is to provide 24 hours day long uninterrupted electricity at a relatively cheaper cost both for the individual households and industrial purposes and thereby reduce a colossal sum being spent to generate power by the citizenry.

In his response, the Managing Director/CEO Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr John Donnachie, assured that IBEDC will work with Oyo State Government to ensure the success of the project.

”I am so happy to reaffirm the support of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), because it’s what we have been looking forward to and we pledge our full support and commitment to creating a viable electricity industry that works for the citizenry,” he said.