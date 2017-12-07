- Advertisement -

One of Nigeria’s two main oil unions on Thursday threatened to launch a nationwide strike from Dec. 18 over what it said was a “mass sacking of workers that joined the union”.

If the government fails to force the management of domestic oil and gas companies and marginal field operators to recall laid off union members, its workers will go on strike, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said.

PENGASSAN did not say how many workers were laid off and union officials did not respond to calls and messages.

The oil ministry and labour ministry, often involved in resolving oil union disputes, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria’s state oil company this week tried to reassure motorists there was no shortage of petrol after panic buying led to long queues at filling stations as the busy Christmas holiday period approaches.