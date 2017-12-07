- Advertisement -

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has come down hard on depot owners across Lagos state.

They have instructed depot owners with large quantity of products to fast-track the distribution in and outside Lagos or face severe sanctions.

The past few days have been hell for most Nigerians as they grapple with the fuel scarcity.

The problem is compounded with the refusal of some filling stations to sell products.

Some fillings stations are also accused of selling above the approved depot and pump price.

After going through the depot’s distribution chart, the leader of the DPR team was forced to read the riot act.

From one depot to another, most of them indeed, had products in stock, but they identified some challenges.