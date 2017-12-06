- Advertisement -

A Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), an affiliate filling station at Apomu near Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been sealed by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Wednesday, over safety measures.

According to the Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office of the agency, Muinat Bello-Zagi, the station was sealed because there was sale of alcohol and cohabitation of bar.

She said that the fire extinguisher in the petrol station had expired and unserviceable, while the sand bucket was empty.

The exercise was in continuation of the monitoring and surveillance of the agency in ensuring quality, quantity and safety standard.

She said, “The NNPC affiliate station was sealed for safety lapses. Why did we seal it? There was not meant to be a sale of alcohol in the station. The fire extinguishers have all expired. The sand buckets were without sand. Then we saw some cars being fuelled without those cars switching off their ignitions.

“They have to address all those lapses before we can unseal the station. We want everybody who comes to the filling stations goes back home safely.”

Bello-Zagi also sealed a fuel pump at DE Champion filling station, Papalanto, for under-dispensing.

She disclosed that about 35 filling stations had been visited during the two-day inspection across Ogun State.