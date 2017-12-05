- Advertisement -

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) announced that a fire outbreak at one of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations forced the organisation to ration electricity supply among some communities in Nsukka and Abakaliki in Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The Head, Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement on Tuesday that the company was already putting palliative measures to attend to power supply needs of the communities.

“However, as a palliative, EEDC is making alternative arrangements to provide supply to the affected customers.

“While this may not be adequate due to some constraints, we appeal to our esteemed customers to kindly bear with us.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience this unfortunate incident will cause our esteemed customers, and assure them that normal supply will be restored as soon as the transformer is replaced,’’ he said.

According to him, some customers of EEDC under Nsukka and Abakaliki Districts being serviced by the Ezillo and Eha-Amufu 33KV Feeders have been out of supply for some time now due to a fire that occurred at the TCN station in Nkalagu on Dec. 2 at about 2:25 p.m.

He further explained that following the situation, the T1A Power Transformer at the station, belonging to TCN, which supplied power to the mentioned feeders was severely burnt, thereby putting customers in the affected area out of supply temporary.