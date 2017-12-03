- Advertisement -

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has generated N2.1 billion as revenue in the 2017 financial year, servicing Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, at the company’s 2nd Marketing Conference.

He said his company is always ready to satisfy the needs of its valuable customers across the three states.

While commending KEDCO workers for generating N2.1b revenue for the year 2017 year, Gwamna tasked them to intensify efforts towards satisfying customers, with the view to generating more revenue to push the company to another level of progress and prosperity.